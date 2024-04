If You'd Invested $1,000 in Bank of America 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Investing in the stock market has been an incredible vehicle for wealth-building for Americans for decades. Not all investments yield the same results, which is why for many investors, it makes sense to set aside a portion of your portfolio to invest in market-tracking index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and benefit from the market's overall rise.Some single stock investments have made millionaires, and others can still be valuable for balancing risk. If you had invested $1,000 in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock five years ago , where would it be today?Bank of America, or BofA, is the second-largest U.S. bank by assets and one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks. It accounts for 10.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio, making it its second-largest position.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel