Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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18.11.2026 15:35:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Just about all of us know that Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors ever, and many of us are familiar with the company he built into a trillion-dollar enterprise -- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). He grew the company's value by nearly 20% annually over some 60 years!
Let's say you parked a modest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway 20 years ago. What would it be worth today? Well, the answer is $8,310. The shares would have been trading for around $71.29 per share in November 2006, and more recently, they've been around $590 apiece. That's a total gain of 732%, and an annualized one of 11.16% (which still tops the S&P 500's average of 9.3% over the same period).
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|783 500,00
|0,06%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|521,90
|-0,25%