Just about all of us know that Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors ever, and many of us are familiar with the company he built into a trillion-dollar enterprise -- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). He grew the company's value by nearly 20% annually over some 60 years!

Let's say you parked a modest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway 20 years ago. What would it be worth today? Well, the answer is $8,310. The shares would have been trading for around $71.29 per share in November 2006, and more recently, they've been around $590 apiece. That's a total gain of 732%, and an annualized one of 11.16% (which still tops the S&P 500's average of 9.3% over the same period).

Continue reading