07.09.2024 13:45:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Led by Warren Buffett, one of the most famous investors to ever live -- and one of the most successful -- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has delivered incredible returns to shareholders over its long history. Buffett knows how to "pick 'em," as they say.Berkshire's success is built on the investing philosophy of Buffett and his late business partner, Charlie Munger, which revolves around finding "wonderful" businesses and sticking to them long term -- not unlike our philosophy at the Motley Fool. These wonderful companies include some of the biggest names in the world: Coca-Cola, American Express, and Apple, to name just a few. Their approach made both men billionaires, and made the company the only non-tech U.S. firm to surpass $1 trillion in market capitalization.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
