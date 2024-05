If You'd Invested $1,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

It's a reasonable question: If you'd invested $1,000 in pharmaceutical specialist Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) five years ago in 2019, how much would you have today? You might ask that if you've been thinking of investing in the company or holding its stock for a while.Here's the answer: From your initial $1,000 investment, you'd now have $1,324. If that looks pretty good to you, it shouldn't. That's an average annual gain of about 5.8% -- when the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest and best companies averaged 12.9%.It's always good to compare an investment's performance to a benchmark, and the S&P 500 is a common one for large-cap companies. These results show that you'd have been much better off investing in the S&P 500 instead of Bristol Myers Squibb during this period. (The average long-term annual growth rate of the S&P 500, by the way, is close to 10%.)Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel