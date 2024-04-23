|
23.04.2024 13:45:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Chevron 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the most popular oil stocks. Here's a quick look at how much you'd have today if you invested $1,000 into its stock five years ago.If you bought $1,000 of Chevron stock five years ago, it would be worth around $1,350 today (about a 35% gain, or 6.1% annualized). That's significantly less than you'd have if you invested the same amount in an S&P 500 index fund. That broader market index is up more than 70% over the last five years (11.4% annualized), growing a $1,000 investment into about $1,720. However, Chevron's total return is a lot higher when adding in the oil giant's lucrative and steadily rising dividend: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
