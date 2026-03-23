AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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23.03.2026 14:10:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Chipotle Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been a true pioneer in the restaurant industry. It scaled up the fast-casual dining concept to nationwide popularity. There are even locations in various international markets, showcasing the broad appeal of Tex-Mex food.Owning the business has made for a bumpy ride, though. If you invested $1,000 in this top restaurant stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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