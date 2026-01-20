AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
20.01.2026 11:15:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Costco Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock didn't have a great year in 2025, losing 6% of its value. But over many decades, Costco has outperformed the market and rewarded shareholders. It's reliable for sales growth and high profits, and its model continues to stand out and attract new members. If you'd invested $1,000 20 years ago and just held on, you'd have a lot more today.Image source: Getty Images.Costco's rock-bottom prices appeal to any shopper at any time, but the company's bare-bones warehouses, bulk packaging, and low prices are even more attractive when customers are pinching pennies. That's why the company typically grows in any kind of market, but reports some of its best performance under pressure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!