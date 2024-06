If You'd Invested $1,000 in Disney Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is the premier global entertainment company, with unparalleled theme parks and an unmatched creative presence. It's been a blue chip stock for ages and is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But has it been a great stock to own over the past 20 years? Let's see.Disney has created an incredible number of cultural icons over its 100-year history. It's typically responsible for a high number of highest-grossing films in any given year, and its 12 global theme parks attract a huge audience.Despite its visibility and iconic status, Disney has been struggling since the pandemic started. Its problems have morphed several times over the past few years, and it's still not on steady ground.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel