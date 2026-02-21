AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
21.02.2026 14:40:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Fluor Stock (FLR) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today (It's Probably More Than You Expected)
Let's start with the big question, and its answer: If you'd invested $1,000 in Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock five years ago, what would it be worth today? The answer is $2,574. Let's put that in context. It represents an average annual gain of 20.8%. And over the period, in contrast, $1,000 invested in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund would have gotten you to $1,822 -- a still solid average annual gain of 12.8%.A better question, though, would look forward instead of backward: Might it be smart to invest in the diversified construction and engineering company now? Let's see.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!