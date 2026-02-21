AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
21.02.2026 14:00:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Ford 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Thanks to its long history as one of the leaders of the domestic auto industry, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a company that investors are familiar with. Though, this doesn't mean it has been a wildly successful addition to portfolios.If you'd invested $1,000 in Ford shares exactly five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!