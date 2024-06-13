Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 15:40:38

If You'd Invested $1,000 in IonQ Stock a Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Looking for the next big tech trend after artificial intelligence (AI)? Since data centers are going to require lots of ultra-powerful, lightning-fast computing to handle the increased AI demand, it could be quantum computing.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) specializes in quantum computing and is ramping up to potentially take advantage. Investors haven't seen the high-end data center trend gain steam just yet, but that's no reason to give up on IonQ. If IonQ can address a financial headwind it faces, the company's shareholders just might see some robust returns in the coming months.IonQ stock's performance over the past year was volatile, with some thrills along the way. A year ago, it traded at around $10.60. Since then, the stock price doubled to $20 a couple of times before sliding to around $8 currently (a 24.5% drop). If you invested $1,000 in IonQ a year ago, it would be worth $754 today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AGO AG Energie + Anlagenmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AGO AG Energie + Anlagenmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
IonQ Inc Registered Shs 7,71 -3,02% IonQ Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenso ab. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen