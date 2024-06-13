|
13.06.2024 15:40:38
If You'd Invested $1,000 in IonQ Stock a Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Looking for the next big tech trend after artificial intelligence (AI)? Since data centers are going to require lots of ultra-powerful, lightning-fast computing to handle the increased AI demand, it could be quantum computing.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) specializes in quantum computing and is ramping up to potentially take advantage. Investors haven't seen the high-end data center trend gain steam just yet, but that's no reason to give up on IonQ. If IonQ can address a financial headwind it faces, the company's shareholders just might see some robust returns in the coming months.IonQ stock's performance over the past year was volatile, with some thrills along the way. A year ago, it traded at around $10.60. Since then, the stock price doubled to $20 a couple of times before sliding to around $8 currently (a 24.5% drop). If you invested $1,000 in IonQ a year ago, it would be worth $754 today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|IonQ Inc Registered Shs
|7,71
|-3,02%