If You'd Invested $1,000 in Marvell Technology 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) has emerged as a beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Founded in 1995 and going public in 2000, Marvell quickly established a reputation as a leader in disk drive readers and networking controllers. But after activist investor Starboard Value became involved in 2016 and installed Matt Murphy as CEO, the company embarked on an acquisition strategy to build a comprehensive portfolio of data communications solutions.Those who bet on Murphy and his acquisition strategy early on have been rewarded substantially over the past five years.Starting in 2018 and ending in 2021, the company made five substantial acquisitions: Cavium, Avera Semi, Aquantia, Inphi, and Innovium. This gave Marvell a substantial portfolio of data center networking solutions.