AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
20.01.2026 15:02:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Micron Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has been one of the tech industry's biggest winners over the last year. The company's share price saw dramatic bullish momentum in the second half of 2025, and it rocketed to a new high in 2026.As the leading provider of high-bandwidth-memory (HBM) chips for artificial intelligence (AI), Micron benefits from surging demand. The stock's recent rally has pushed returns for long-term shareholders to incredible levels. Read on for a look at what a $1,000 investment in Micron made a decade ago would be worth today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
