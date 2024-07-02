|
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's largest and most influential tech companies. It's also the most valuable public company in the world at the moment at $3.4 trillion. In addition to providing cloud-computing services, market-leading operating systems, and productivity software, the technology giant is also at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.Strong earnings results and emerging opportunities in AI have helped power strong performance for the company's stock lately. The software giant's share price is up 34% over the last year alone.Even more impressive, the stock has delivered a return of more than 1,160% since Satya Nadella became the company's CEO in February 2014. That means that if you invested $1,000 on the day Nadella took over on Feb. 4, 2014, your investment would now be worth more than $12,570. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
