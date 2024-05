If You'd Invested $1,000 in Novo Nordisk Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

It's a good bet that, five years ago , the average American investor would not have been familiar with Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). That's because the Denmark-based company had not yet won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its star drug, weight loss treatment Wegovy.What a difference five years and several regulatory nods can make. Novo Nordisk has rocketed to prominence on the back of Wegovy, and its stock has soared accordingly.If you had slapped $1,000 down on Novo Nordisk on May 10, 2019, your investment would have grown more than five-fold to $5,320.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel