AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
27.01.2026 18:51:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 In NuScale Power 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) are off to a strong start in 2026, having jumped 40% year-to-date through Monday morning trading. Just as the nuclear energy industry, in general, is increasingly attracting strong investor attention, NuScale Power has emerged as an industry leader that analysts believe has ample room to run higher.But the stock's strong performance over the past few weeks doesn't mean that those with positions in NuScale Power for the past few years have also fared well. Let's take a closer look to see whether shares of this advanced nuclear reactor company have powered higher since January 2023.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
