NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
18.01.2026 14:55:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
When most investors think about artificial intelligence (AI), I'd be surprised if Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn't the business that comes first to mind. This company is the leader at the infrastructure layer of this revolutionary technology, providing critical hardware and software that its customers need. This dominant position has helped drive monster gains for investors. If you'd bought this top AI stock five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
17.01.26
|NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Alles zur nächsten Chipgeneration Vera Rubin (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.26
|Nvidia suppliers halt H200 output after China blocks chip shipments (Financial Times)
|
17.01.26
|Nvidia suppliers halt H200 output after China blocks chip shipments (Financial Times)
|
16.01.26
|Meta & Google kooperieren: Warum das für die NVIDIA-Aktie zum Risiko werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)