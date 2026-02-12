AGO Aktie

AGO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 20:47:00

If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the poster child of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) command a leadership position in the market for data centers. This has propelled tremendous growth in recent memory.If you invested $1,000 in this top AI stock five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AGO AG Energie + Anlagen

mehr Nachrichten