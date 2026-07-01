AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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01.07.2026 06:15:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the hottest stock on Wall Street in recent memory. Over the past five years, the company has delivered incredible returns. But how incredible, exactly? Read on to find out how much a $1,000 investment in Nvidia would be worth today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Nvidia has posted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.49% since 2021, as of this writing. That means if you had started with $1,000 five years ago, you'd now have $10,319.71. For comparison, the S&P 500's CAGR over the same period was 13.06%, so it would have turned an initial $1,000 investment into $1,847.33.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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