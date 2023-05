If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You could own many stocks throughout your investing career, but it only takes a few, like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), to change your life. The semiconductor company specializing in graphics processing units (GPUs) has been one of the decade's best investments.If you had the foresight (or luck) to invest $1,000 into the stock in 2013 and held on to those shares all these years, you would have $91,940 today (had you reinvested your dividends). You don't need to major in mathematics to figure out that's a good return on your money.But while past performance was incredible, the burning question of the hour is what will the future look like? Nvidia's future looks bright, but investors should brace for some potential bumps along the way. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading