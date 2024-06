If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Imagine yourself in 2014. Back then, there was an up-and-coming chip company called Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), with graphics processors that were popular in video game applications.Things weren't bad, as video games were a growth industry, though cyclical. But 2014 was a tough year. In fact, in the second quarter of that year, Nvidia posted a revenue decline. With those types of results, investors might have viewed Nvidia as an already-mature company. But those looking more deeply might have learned of Nvidia 's new software platform called CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture), which enabled Nvidia graphics chips to execute data processing in a parallel format. That meant many calculations could be executed simultaneously, whereas CPUs calculated data in a linear fashion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel