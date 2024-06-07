|
07.06.2024 09:05:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Long-term investors tend to think in terms of years or decades, rather than weeks or months because history shows that buying ownership in quality businesses to hold them forever is the best path to wealth generation.Five years ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a very different company than it is today. Sure, management was seeking to capitalize on the same opportunities it is today, but the results then were very different. While some investors saw the stock as risky, others saw an opportunity.In the second quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended July 28, 2019), Nvidia reported revenue that declined 17% year over year to $2.6 billion. The biggest drag on the results was falling demand for graphics cards used by gamers, as sales slumped to a 20-year low, thanks to macroeconomic headwinds. At the same time, Nvidia's data center segment -- which represented just 25% of revenue -- tumbled 14% due to withering demand from cloud infrastructure providers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.06.24
|Shortwetten in Milliardenhöhe: NVIDIA-Aktie nach Bullenrun mit immer mehr Leerverkäufern (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|Nvidia juggernaut upends markets (Financial Times)
|
07.06.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Aktien widerstandsfähig - Nvidia vor Split leichter (Dow Jones)
|
07.06.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Aktien widerstandsfähig - Nvidia vor Split leichter (Dow Jones)
|
07.06.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie erstmals über 1.000 US-Dollar - so kann sich der Aktiensplit auswirken (finanzen.at)
|
06.06.24
|NVIDIA unterbricht Rallymodus - 3-Billionen-Dollar-Marke wird weiter verteidigt (finanzen.at)
|
06.06.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.06.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 im Minus (finanzen.at)