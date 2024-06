If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Long-term investors tend to think in terms of years or decades, rather than weeks or months because history shows that buying ownership in quality businesses to hold them forever is the best path to wealth generation.Five years ago Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a very different company than it is today. Sure, management was seeking to capitalize on the same opportunities it is today, but the results then were very different. While some investors saw the stock as risky, others saw an opportunity.In the second quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended July 28, 2019), Nvidia reported revenue that declined 17% year over year to $2.6 billion. The biggest drag on the results was falling demand for graphics cards used by gamers, as sales slumped to a 20-year low, thanks to macroeconomic headwinds. At the same time, Nvidia 's data center segment -- which represented just 25% of revenue -- tumbled 14% due to withering demand from cloud infrastructure providers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel