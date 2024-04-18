|
18.04.2024 15:15:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Pfizer 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
If you had bought $1,000 worth of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares five years ago, how much would that be worth today? The answer will strike you as terrific or terrible: $840.That answer will be terrible if you did buy into Pfizer then as it reflects a loss, not a gain -- of about 16% -- yikes! Annualized, that's an average loss of 3.4% per year. The loss is even worse if you did what we often recommend doing: reinvesting your dividends into additional shares of stock. If you plowed Pfizer's not-insignificant dividends into more shares of Pfizer, your overall loss would have been 21%, leaving you with about $790. Ouch. (Note that, of course, you can always reinvest dividend income into shares of any stock, such as one you're most bullish on.)Meanwhile, that answer -- a loss of 16% or 21% -- could be terrific if you didn't buy into Pfizer in 2019 but want to do so now. That's because the stock, after such a drop, now looks quite attractively valued. Its recent price-to-sales ratio, for example, was 2.5, well below the five-year average of 3.4. On top of that, Pfizer is a dividend-paying stock, with a whopping recent dividend yield of 6.5%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
