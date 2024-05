If You'd Invested $1,000 in Realty Income Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Passive income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because their dividends are often high-yielding and reliable. REITs are required to pay 90% of their income as dividends, which can lead to some high payments.Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the best. It's a retail REIT and leases its properties to some of the most stable essentials retailers, so it reliably gets its rent and pays its dividend. It has the rare feature of paying a monthly dividend as well, making it even more attractive to some investors. The stock's most recently declared monthly dividend is $0.2625 per share, working out to a forward yield of about 5.7%.Let's see how much money you would have today if you'd invested $1,000 five years ago .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel