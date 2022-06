If You'd Invested $1,000 in Snap In 2017, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP), the parent company of Snapchat , took investors on a wild ride after it went public at $17 per share on March 2, 2017. The stock opened at $24, but tumbled over the following two years and sank below $5 a share in December 2018. But the bulls eventually rushed back, and Snap's stock closed at an all-time high of $83.11 last September.Today, Snap's stock trades at about $15 again. Therefore, a $1,000 investment in its IPO would be worth less than $900 today. Let's see why Snap's stock collapsed -- and if it will ever recover.Image source: Getty Images.