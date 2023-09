If You'd Invested $1,000 in SoFi 1 Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Traditional banking has been forever disrupted by fintech challengers that offer easy-to-use digital services, often at much lower fees. Established banks have all tried to adopt the new model and stay relevant in this new world of digital financial services, and the consumer has benefited in many ways. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is one of the most popular online financial services providers, and while its performance has been largely positive, its stock price has been volatile. Depending on when you invested, you would see very different results.SoFi has only been a publicly traded stock since its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2020. That was the height of the roaring bull market, when IPOs were landing frequently, people were investing in growth stocks, and valuations were soaring. It had a typical trajectory for that time, which means the stock jumped more than 120% in less than a month. But then it tanked in the 2022 bear market, and is still 67% off those highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel