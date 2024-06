If You'd Invested $1,000 in Solana a Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Cryptocurrency investments are known for their high volatility, and few exemplify this better than Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Over the past few years, Solana's price has seen dramatic fluctuations.In 2020, Solana was worth less than a dollar . During the subsequent crypto bull market, it soared to over $200, making early investors very wealthy. However, the ensuing crypto winter was harsh on Solana, causing its price to plummet by more than 95% to a low of around $7.But since then, things have changed for the better as the crypto asset class finds itself in yet another bull market. No stranger to monumental gains and riding the tailwinds of bullish momentum, Solana's price has soared more than 800% in the past year. In other words, if you had invested $1,000 in Solana just a year ago when its price was $20 per coin, you'd be sitting on nearly $8,200 today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel