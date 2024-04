If You'd Invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

I won't keep you in suspense. The answer is: $8,862.79.That's how much money you'd have today if you had invested $1,000 in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock five years ago -- and it's a pretty nice return, right?Sure, there's been a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth lately, a lot of proverbial clothes tearing, and sackcloth and ashes wearing, over the fact that Tesla stock has been cut in half from its 2023 high of nearly $300. But if you take the longer view, on April 15, 2019, Tesla stock closed at a split-adjusted price of $18.22 per share. It closed trading this past Monday at $161.48. Not quite a 10-bagger, but close.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel