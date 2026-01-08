AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
08.01.2026 22:05:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ ETF 27 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Thanks to the multidecade bull market in tech stocks, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is one of the best-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the world. Having launched back in early 1999, it's amassed more than $400 billion in assets under management (AUM), making it one of the five biggest ETFs in the marketplace. Today, the Nasdaq-100, the index it's based on, has become famously concentrated. Its top five holdings -- Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla -- are all part of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks and account for roughly 1/3 of the entire portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
