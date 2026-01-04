If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

AGO Aktie
It can be fun to play what-if games, especially at the end or beginning of the year. If you're an investor interested in the utilities sector, for example, you might wonder how you'd have done, had you plunked $1,000 in the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLU). It's an exchange-traded fund (ETF) -- a fund that trades like a stock -- and it's focused on utilities businesses.Here's the answer to that question: Your investment would now be worth about $2,443. That's pretty good -- more than doubling your money -- and represents an average annual gain of 9.3%. But it's worth noting that had you parked that money in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund instead, your stake would be worth around $3,658. The S&P 500 has simply had an excellent decade, averaging annual gains of more than 13%, well above the historic long-term average of close to 10%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
