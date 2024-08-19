19.08.2024 17:02:00

If You'd Invested $1,000 in Unity Software Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

There's been a lot of interest in Unity Software (NYSE: U) in recent years. You might understand why when you learn that the company "offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across multiple platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to spatial computing."Video gaming is big business, after all. Per Grand View Research, the video game market was valued at around $217 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow by an annual average rate of 13.4% by 2030.Unfortunately, many investors in Unity Software have been burned. Here's an example: If you'd plunked down $1,000 in Unity three years ago in 2021, you would have been down to around $130 today. That's a total loss of 87% and an average annual loss of 49%.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Unity Software Inc Registered Shs 14,88 0,31% Unity Software Inc Registered Shs

