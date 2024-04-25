|
25.04.2024 15:13:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Walmart 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
If you bought $1,000 worth of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares five years ago, in mid-April, 2019, how much would that be worth today? The answer is: $1,863.That answer alone isn't sufficiently informative, though. Consider, for example, that it does not reflect the reinvestment of dividends. If you'd reinvested your Walmart dividends into additional shares of Walmart stock, you'd have ended up with $1,904, a little more. (Walmart's dividend recently yielded 1.4%. That's not huge, and it's not growing too quickly. Over the past five years, Walmart's dividend has increased at an average annual rate of just 3.3%.)Here's another consideration: It's worth comparing Walmart's performance to that of a large-cap benchmark, such as the S&P 500 index -- because if you're not outperforming a benchmark over long periods, you'd be better off just investing in the benchmark. (In this case, an S&P 500 index fund such as Vanguard S&P 500 ETF would fit the bill.) Over the past five years, Walmart did outperform the S&P 500, but not by much. Walmart averaged annual gains of 13.24% (without reinvesting dividends), versus 13.01% for the S&P 500. With dividends reinvested, the outperformance is 13.73% versus 13.52%, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)