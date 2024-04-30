30.04.2024 11:32:00

If You'd Invested $1,000 in Wells Fargo 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

As of April 29, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock is up by 25% over the past five years. But keep in mind that it also pays a substantial dividend, so it is important to take that into account as well.Including dividends, and assuming that you reinvest them, Wells Fargo has produced a 44.3% total return over the past five years. So if you had invested $1,000 in Wells Fargo stock five years ago, your investment would be worth $1,443 today.On the other hand, the S&P 500 benchmark index produced an 89% total return over the same period. And the overall financial sector, as measured by the Financial Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLF), has returned 63% over the past five years. So although Wells Fargo wouldn't have lost you money, its performance hasn't measured up to the overall stock market or to its financial sector peers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Wells Fargo & Co. 55,55 -0,36%

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

