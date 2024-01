If You'd Invested $1 in Alphabet in 2004, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

When internet giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) went public in 2004, it didn't have the monopoly on internet searches it has today. Granted, it still had between 35% and 44% market share, but few knew it would become the juggernaut it is today. More than 90% of searches now use Google, the world's most visited website.Each dollar invested in Alphabet 's IPO would be worth $55 today. That 55x return over two decades crushes the broader stock market's comparable performance.While some things like Google search remain intact, Alphabet is a different company than it was back then. And it's likely to be a different type of investment moving forward.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel