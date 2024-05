If You'd Invested $10,000 in Advanced Micro Devices Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) may not be the star of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution so far, but there's no doubt that the chipmaker is taking part in the surge.Shares of AMD have soared since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, and excitement around AMD's recent launch of AI GPU Mi300 could propel the stock higher.However, a soaring stock price is nothing new for AMD, as shares have jumped 484% in the last five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel