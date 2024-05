If You'd Invested $10,000 in Apple Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Over the past five years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has risen by 277%, adjusted for a 2020 stock split. But it's also important to note that Apple pays a modest dividend, so assuming reinvestment of all the dividends you received over the past five years, Apple's five-year total return through May 13 was 291%.So, if you had invested $10,000 in Apple stock five years ago , and had reinvested your dividends along the way, your investment would have grown to about $39,100.To put it mildly, this is extraordinary performance. A 291% total return over a five-year period translates to 31% annualized total returns. Meanwhile, the long-term average of the S&P 500 is about 10%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel