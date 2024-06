If You'd Invested $10,000 in Archer Aviation Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

When privately held companies debut on the public markets, growth investors often take notice. Investing in companies when they first become available to retail investors provides an opportunity to reap the rewards of young businesses as they start to grow and mature -- hopefully -- into well-established industry leaders.Such is the case with Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), which first traded on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 17, 2021, after merging with a special purpose acquisition company. Archer has made notable progress in its efforts to bring air taxi service to customers with its electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.Yet, early investors haven't seen their investments soar in value, besieged instead by considerable turbulence. Why is that? And could this be an opportunity now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel