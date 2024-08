If You'd Invested $10,000 in Berkshire Hathaway Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Just about everyone who might read this article probably knows that Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has been a phenomenal investor -- for decades. He displays his company's growth and performance over the years in each annual report, and per the last one (for 2023), the overall gain from 1965 to 2023 was 4,384,748%. Yes, that's 4.3 million! Annualized, it's 19.8% per year. Of course, few of us invested in this amazing company way back in 1965.Image source: Getty Images.So what would you have now if you'd invested $10,000 in Berkshire Hathaway just 10 years ago? Well, the answer might surprise you: You'd have $31,797 -- which is 12.26% annually, on average. If you're disappointed, know that you'd still be ahead of the S&P 500 -- which averaged 11.61% over the same period.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool