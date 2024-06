If You'd Invested $10,000 in C3.ai Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks may be all the rage right now, but it's not as if they weren't on investors' radars a few years ago as well. C3.ai (NYSE: AI), for example, debuted in the public market with its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2020. While the AI enterprise software stock lost more than 7% on its first day of trading, it quickly rebounded and soared 50% through the remaining days of 2020.But investors who have had the resolve to hold onto shares of C3.ai since its IPO haven't benefited from the recent ebullience for AI stocks. In fact, there's a long way to go before early shareholders can consider their C3.ai investments profitable.In its early days as a publicly traded stock, C3.ai achieved its all-time high. On Dec. 22, 2020, C3.ai stock closed at $177.47 -- a feat that it hasn't accomplished again. The following day, it climbed to an intraday high of $183.90. Never since these days has the stock risen so high. While the company has grown revenue, its net losses have grown steeper, and there has been negative operational cash flows -- financial trends that have led investors to punish the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel