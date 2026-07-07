Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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07.07.2026 18:07:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Costco 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Ten years ago, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) traded around $155 a share. If you had put $10,000 into the membership-based retailer back then and reinvested every dividend along the way, you would be sitting on about $72,000 today. That is more than seven times your money, or an average of about 22% a year -- the kind of compounding most investors only dream about, and it came from a warehouse-club stock.So, what produced that result? And can the next decade for Costco stock come anywhere close?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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