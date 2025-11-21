AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
21.11.2025 16:43:57
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Disney (DIS) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a leader in the media and entertainment landscape. It owns some of the most valuable intellectual property in the industry, which it's able to monetize in various ways -- through TV shows on its streaming platforms, movies at the box office, and physical experiences at its theme parks.The business needs no introduction. But the consumer discretionary stock has been a disappointment. If you'd invested $10,000 in Disney shares five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Walt Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!