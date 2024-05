If You'd Invested $10,000 in Eli Lilly Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) broad portfolio of drugs has helped the company's earnings climb over the years -- and in recent times, two products in particular have supercharged growth. The big pharma company sells Mounjaro and Zepbound, both prescribed for weight loss, and demand has been surpassing supply.Pharmaceutical companies are generally viewed as safe investments -- due to people needing their medications no matter what the economy is doing. This often results in a certain level of earnings stability. Lilly offers investors this investment profile, and thanks to its weight-loss drugs, it also brings the revenue growth you would expect from a more traditional growth stock. How has that translated into stock performance? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel