If You'd Invested $10,000 in Eli Lilly Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) sells a wide variety of drugs across treatment areas, but this pharma company has soared into the spotlight in recent times thanks to two products in particular, both weight-loss drugs. Demand for these products has surpassed supply, and they helped revenue climb in the double digits in the most recent quarter.Mounjaro brought in $1.8 billion, and the newly approved Zepbound generated $517 million in revenue in the quarter -- its first full quarter of commercialization. Tirzepatide, the molecule in these products, acts on hormones that control blood sugar levels and appetite. Lilly stock has followed this revenue momentum, advancing 47% since the beginning of this year.But what if you'd invested a significant amount in the pharma giant five years ago? How much would you have today? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool