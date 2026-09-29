If You'd Invested $10,000 in Fastenal at Its IPO, Here's What You'd Have Today

A $10,000 investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) at its 1987 initial public offering (IPO) would be worth roughly $21.5 million today. And that doesn't include dividends.

Fastenal went public on Aug. 20, 1987, at $9 per share. The company says a $9,000 IPO investment bought 1,000 shares. After nine stock splits, those shares became 384,000 by the end of 2025, worth about $15.4 million. Scale that investment to $10,000, and you could have purchased 1,111 whole shares for $9,999. After those splits, you'd own 426,624 shares.

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