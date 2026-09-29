Fastenal Aktie
WKN: 887891 / ISIN: US3119001044
|
29.09.2026 12:30:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Fastenal at Its IPO, Here's What You'd Have Today
A $10,000 investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) at its 1987 initial public offering (IPO) would be worth roughly $21.5 million today. And that doesn't include dividends.
Fastenal went public on Aug. 20, 1987, at $9 per share. The company says a $9,000 IPO investment bought 1,000 shares. After nine stock splits, those shares became 384,000 by the end of 2025, worth about $15.4 million. Scale that investment to $10,000, and you could have purchased 1,111 whole shares for $9,999. After those splits, you'd own 426,624 shares.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fastenal Co.
Analysen zu Fastenal Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fastenal Co.
|44,46
|0,10%