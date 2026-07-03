AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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04.07.2026 00:31:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Ford Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Ford's (NYSE: F) history stretches all the way back to 1903. This company has long been one of the leaders in the domestic automotive sector. Its 2025 total revenue of $187 billion is clear proof that it's a sizable industry player.If you invested $10,000 in Ford shares 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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