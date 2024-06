If You'd Invested $10,000 in General Electric (Now GE Aerospace) Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Let's not string things along here. The answer is roughly $46,000. This significant return represents an exceptional performance for investors who parked $10,000 in the former General Electric stock five years ago , coinciding with the early years of CEO Larry Culp's tenure. While the lineal heavyweight champion to GE is now GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), investors have also received stock in GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) along the way. Here's how GE investors got there and why there could be more to come.After adjusting for stock splits and spinoffs, GE's share price five years ago was around $50 a share. This means a $10,000 investment would have resulted in 200 shares in GE, now known as GE Aerospace. Currently trading at around $163 a share, those 200 shares are worth $32,600.The figure above is impressive enough, but you must also include the spinoffs of GE HealthCare and GE Vernova in the calculation. The former was spun off in 2023 on a 1-for-3 basis, meaning GE shareholders would have received about 67 shares in GE HealthCare, valued at about $5,100 at the current price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel