If You'd Invested $10,000 in JD.com Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is one of the biggest e-commerce companies in China and, based on direct sales, the biggest retailer in China. The company competes closely with Alibaba, which operates based on a marketplace model, and PDD Holdings, an upstart discount online retailer.While JD.com has grown rapidly throughout most of its history, more recently, the company struggled with intensifying price competition with Alibaba and PDD's Pinduoduo, weak consumer demand in China following the COVID-19 lockdowns, and a regulatory crackdown in China on the sector, which weighed on JD.com and its peers.In the first quarter, revenue rose 7% year over year, its best performance in two years and a sign that more aggressive discounts may be helping the company win back market share. Despite the e-commerce price wars, JD.com grew adjusted operating income roughly 9% year over year to $1.2 billion in the quarter.