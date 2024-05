If You'd Invested $10,000 in Mercado Libre 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the "Amazon.com of Latin America," due to its e-commerce dominance in key markets like Brazil and Argentina. But there's much more to this business. In addition to its e-commerce marketplace, MercadoLibre also has the massive Mercado Pago payments platform, the Mercado Envios logistics platform, a fast-growing lending business, and more.The company has evolved and has grown rapidly over the years, and investors have been handsomely rewarded. You might be surprised at how well MercadoLibre's stock has performed, but it's well-deserved.I won't keep you in suspense. If you invested $10,000 in MercadoLibre in May 2014, it would be worth about $204,000 today. That's right -- MercadoLibre has grown investors' money by more than 20 times over the past decade, a 35% annualized return. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel