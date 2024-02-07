07.02.2024 15:10:00

If You'd Invested $10,000 in Meta Platforms Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

The rise of the internet has led to game-changing innovations and the growth of massive businesses. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one such company.The social media and digital advertising behemoth is one of the most valuable businesses in the world. And during its ascent, it has rewarded shareholders. If you were smart enough to invest $10,000 in this FAANG stock 10 years ago in February 2014, you'd be sitting on a balance of $75,900 today, good for a monster 659% gain.Let's look at Meta's path to get to this point, and then consider where the company might be headed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten