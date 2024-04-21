|
21.04.2024 15:45:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Microsoft Stock When Satya Nadella Became CEO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has become one of the most profound success stories in stock market history. Since its March 1986 initial public offering, the stock has risen nearly 4,500-fold.That growth would not have occurred had the company not redefined itself over time. When Satya Nadella took over as CEO in 2014, its Windows-driven dominance had weakened amid the rise of the smartphone and competition from Apple on the PC side. So Nadella redefined Microsoft as a cloud company, ushering in a new era of prosperity and making it the company with Wall Street's largest market capitalization.Here's how the company got there -- and where it could go from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.24
|ROUNDUP: Microsoft will Konferenz in Bonn ausrichten (dpa-AFX)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)